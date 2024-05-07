Celebration of Life: Millard Ketterling

Please come celebrate the life of Millard Ketterling. May 11, 2024, at 2 PM at the Eagles Lodge (1501 Ninth Street South). Please enter through the rear entrance of Eagles Manor.



Millard Ketterling, 86, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away January 20,2024. Millard was born March 17,1937 in Ballantyne, Montana where he attended the local schools until 6th grade. From there, the family moved to Billings where Millard attended middle and high school.

He received his GED in the Navy, where he was enlisted for 4 years from 1956-1960. Millard married the love of his life, Carol Jean Boylan in 1960 in Laurel, Montana. Together they enjoyed many hobbies; they loved to bowl and play Bingo. Millard loved to be outdoors, you would often find him out camping, fishing, hunting or out on the golf course.

Millard is survived by his sons, Terry Ketterling, Steven (Jovonne) Ketterling; daughters, Wendy (Mike) Maslowski, Robin Bratz; grandchildren, Colton Ketterling, Chilo Ketterling, Casey Jambretz; great grandchildren, Reagan Ketterling, Orion Ketterling, Tennyson Ketterling, Zella Ketterling, Avery Jambretz, Andre Jambretz.

