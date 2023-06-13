Coming up: 'Dudes and Donuts' at Gibson Park

Toby's House Crisis Nursery will host another "Dudes & Donuts" at Gibson Park to celebrate the "dudes" in the lives of children.

Come down to Gibson Park, get a donut, and talk with other dudes or just play with your kids.

Toby's House says: "We want to make sure you feel important because you are!"

The event is free and runs from 9am until 11am.

The event will feature free donuts and coffee and is designed to celebrate fathers, and emphasize that the crisis nursery is there not only to help mothers - but any parent or guardian.

Toby's House Crisis Nursery (link) in Great Falls is named in honor of October "Toby" Perez. She was two-years old when she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. More than a decade later, the nursery created in her honor is working to help children in similar situations.

Toby’s House offers free, temporary care to children and families that are experiencing a crisis. “A crisis can be defined as anything, but sometimes life just throws you curve balls and Toby’s House is here to help you catch those curve balls and to make sure that no child is abused or neglected,” explained Susie Zeak, the director of Toby’s House.

Video from 2022 event:

