Coming up: 'Monarch Rocks!' festival

The community of Monarch will host the Monarch Rocks! Summer Festival from on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The event will run from 10am until 4pm and will feature Monarch Market with handmade items; cold drinks and food; exhibits in the Great Northern Depot; Drover Car Caboose; Scott Damby Food Truck.



Tour the Monarch Depot Historic District and take a step back into time to experience train travel in the early 20th century​

11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Speaker telling about early life and railroad travel in the area.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Proceeds will benefit the Monarch-Neihart Historical Group, Inc.

For more information, click here, or call 406-236-5377.

SATURDAY AUGUST 10: Come enjoy the annual Lion's Family Fun Fest from 10am until 2pm at Lion's Park in Great Falls (2701 10th Avenue South). The free carnival features games, bounce houses, snow cones, face painting, clowns, and prizes for everyone. We will draw over a dozen lucky winners for bikes! Food is available for a small fee. For more information, call Ronda Wiggers at 406-899-5659.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17: The Junior League of Great Falls will host its annual "Touch-a-Truck" event in downtown Great Falls. The event allows kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more. The family-friendly event and fundraiser for Junior League of Great Falls begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. along Central Avenue from Park Drive to Sixth Street. The event will also feature kid-focused activities as well as food vendors. For more information, contact the Junior League at 406-396-5235 or info@jlofgf.org.