Coming up: Treasure State Truck Show

Montana ExpoPark will host the Treasure State Truck Show. Show starts at 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, and 9 am on Saturday, June 17.

There will be semi trucks, fire trucks, vendors, and more. There will also be live music from The Sightliners on Friday at 7 pm.

Admission on Friday is $15/adult, $12/child, free for kids 5 and under. Admission on Saturday is $10/adult, $5/child, free for kids 5 and under.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Childrens' Museum of Montana.

This is the third Treasure State Truck Show; the previous two were held in Fort Benton.

call 406-231-9816.

