Community clean-up event will remove 'white supremacy' stickers

A community clean-up event is scheduled in Great Falls on Sunday, September 10, 2023, to remove "white supremacy" stickers that have been placed on utility poles, art installations, and street signs.

The event is being spearheaded by Jasmine Taylor, who is asking residents to come together to remove the vandalism.

Several people have notified KRTV in recent days about the stickers, which claim to be from a group affiliated with the "White Lives Matter" organization.

Taylor wrote in a Facebook post:

In recent weeks, the hate group known as White Lives Matter has vandalized several areas of the city, posting stickers with racist messages on street signs, utility boxes, and art installments. Volunteers have been removing these stickers as we find them, but more are being located each day.

Recently, the group boasted about putting up around 200 stickers throughout Great Falls. These have primarily been found in the downtown area and surrounding residential neighborhoods. In response to this vandalism, we are organizing an afternoon to locate and remove any remaining stickers, and to chalk the sidewalks downtown with positive messages. Our community will not tolerate hate or allow our neighbors to be threatened. Instead, we will come together in solidarity to reclaim our downtown space.

Taylor is urging concerned residents to participate in the clean-up event by bringing gloves, trash bags, paint scrapers, and (if possible) cans of graffiti-removal material. She said organizers will have some supplies available, but encourages others to pitch in if possible.

If you want to participate, the group will meet at 1pm on Sunday along the 100 block of Central Avenue. Taylor said they will assign teams to specific streets to locate any remaining stickers and clean up any litter along the way.

After the clean-up, participants will meet back along the 100 block of Central Avenue to create chalk art.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

