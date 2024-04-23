Controlled burn scheduled near Benton Lake

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a controlled burn around Benton Lake on Tuesday, April 23, 2023.

They will be burning more than 300 acres at the Benton Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Residents will likely see large plumes of smoke.

Covering 12,383 acres (19 square miles), the Benton Lake National Wildlife Refuge is about 12 miles north of Great Falls.

Despite its name, Benton Lake is actually a 6,000-acre shallow wetland created by the last continental glacier thousands of years ago.