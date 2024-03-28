COVID immunization clinic in Great Falls on March 29

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls will host a COVID immunization clinic on Friday, March 29, from 9am until 3pm.

The newly-authorized additional doses will be available for people age 65+ and who had their last dose at least four months ago. Additional nursing staff will be on-site to accommodate increased demand.

Please bring your insurance card and your COVID immunization card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for a free or reduced-cost immunization.

The CCHD is at 115 Fourth Street South. For more information, call 406-454-6950 or click here. CCHD continues to offer all other immunizations on a walk-in basis.

New recommendations regarding COVID were released by the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on March 1, 2024. When updating these regulations many things are considered including virology, known as the study of a virus; clinical trends; public health trends; and societal trends. Another factor in updating the protocol was an increase in immunity either through vaccinations or being exposed to the virus.

Previous recommendations were to isolate for a period of five days with additional precautions of masking and social distancing. Now the recommendation is to stay home for 24 hours after you have had a fever. Once your symptoms resolve and you are not using fever-reducing medications such as acetaminophen, you can return to daily life activities.

The new recommendations are for community members and do not apply to medical facilities or long-term care facilities.

