Crews respond to possible house fire in Dearborn area

MTN News
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:07:43-04

Emergency crews have been called out in response to a reported house fire in the Dearborn area between Cascade and Wolf Creek.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update you when we get more information.

dearborn fire

