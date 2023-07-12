Crews respond to possible house fire in Dearborn area

Emergency crews have been called out in response to a reported house fire in the Dearborn area between Cascade and Wolf Creek.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.
We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update you when we get more information.
