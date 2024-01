GREAT FALLS — Several agencies were dispatched to fight a structure fire at 170 Sun Prairie Road early on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m.

Vaughn Fire & Rescue said: “Crews arrived on scene to a fully involved pole barn fire.”

At this point, there is no word on whether there have been any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



