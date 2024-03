Emergency crews were dispatched on Saturday afternoon (March 16, 2024) to a wildland fire just north of Great Falls off of Bootlegger Trail.

Raw Video: Crews tackle wildland fire north of Great Falls

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Among the responders are firefighters from Gore Hill, Manchester, and Great Falls.

We will update you if we get more information.