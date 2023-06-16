Downtown Night Market returns to Great Falls

Friday, June 16, 2023, will mark the first of three Downtown Night Markets in Great Falls this summer.

The 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue will be filled crafts and art vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music and more.

Attendance is free. It runs from 5 pm until 9 pm.

The 300-400 blocks of Central Avenue will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday to allow for pre-event setup.

The other two Downtown Night Markets this summer will be on July 14 and August 11.

The Downtown Night Market started in 2018.

Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "The Downtown Night Market we started just as a way to get the community downtown, a promotional event that also lets vendors come down and kind of get ready for Farmers Market the next day."



