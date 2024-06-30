Dragon's Tear takes place in Black Eagle

BLACK EAGLE — Dragon’s Tear is the largest event of the year for the Shire of Stan Wyrm. It brings people together to dress, interact, and fight like the medieval times.

Stan Wyrm is a part of the Society for Creative Anachronism, or SCA.

“We are recreation, not reenactment,” said Piera Mancini, the event steward, “We try to stay as historic as possible.”

“we do a full speed, full contact, martial art in armor,” said Bruce Miler, an SCA Member, “So I'm wearing armor. So I've got some plate armor”.

The fights are split up between heavy weapons, rapier swords, and thrown weapons. Although relatively safe, they still provide huge adrenaline rushes.

“You do fight with ratan, which isn't going to, like, maim you, but, I mean, it leaves a little bruise if you hit hard enough.”



While the fighting is the flashiest aspect of the event, many others appreciate the arts that are celebrated in the SCA. From arts and crafts to bardic exercises, which are like talent shows among the members.

The SCA and the Shire of Stam Wyrm are always looking for new members.

“This is the most supportive community I've ever been in,” Mancini said, “And we all just have such a good time.”

More information can be found here.