Election Canvas Meeting

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County held the election canvass meeting today at the Courthouse annex. The Board of County Commissioners, along with their staff, went over the numbers of votes and made sure that all the numbers were correct before putting the motion to a vote.

Rae Grulkowski: I'll begin with an introduction. In accordance with Montana Code annotated 1315 401 of Cascade County Commissioners in their capacity as the ex-officio board of County canvassers is required to meet as the Board of County canvassers after each election to complete the canvasing returns. This meeting today is then set for the Board of County Canvassers to conclude the canvas of returns for three municipal elections, which occur on November seven, 2023.

Paul Sanchez: The canvas was originally scheduled for November 20th, but was rescheduled after commissioners Jim Larson and Joe Briggs claimed it didn't meet the required 48 hour notice for a public meeting. It was then moved to November 22nd. But after 5 hours of counting and disagreements on the numbers, they finished the canvass on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the public in attendance voiced their displeasure.

Public Comment: That's the granular data that we've asked for. And our public information requests have gone unanswered for eight months. And so I support what Commissioner Briggs is asking for, because we've been asking for the same data. And if they all match by precinct by precinct, you'll never hear from me again, because next year, when we're voting for commissioner, for voting for legislators, I want to make sure that the people are voting for the actual legislator that's representing them in their precinct.

Public Comment: If she is not providing that the information to the to the commission that they need to make an informed decision that is election fraud.

Paul Sanchez: After public comment. The Board of County Commissioners voted on the motion. All three commissioners voted the same. And the number of votes is finalized.

