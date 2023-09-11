First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park adjusts hours

ULM — As the summer comes to a close, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park shifts to its winter hours.

The state park only has a handful of year-round staff, and so the shift in hours takes pressure off of the limited workers after the seasonal workers leave.

“We lose our seasonal help this time of year and we kind of slow things down a bit here at the park,” said Clark Carlson Thompson, recreation manager at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. “We still try to do different events, we just do them a little more sporadically. It’s a beautiful time to visit the park though, the weather is just real nice to come out and stretch your legs.”

The visitor’s center, while having fewer workers, will still be prepared for the fall and spring field trip season.

The visitor’s center and vehicle gates will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and holidays. The park will be open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. and Sunday 12:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.



