GREAT FALLS — There will be a training exercise in Black Eagle on Saturday, December 30, 2023, for first responders.

Participating agencies include the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and Great Falls Emergency Services.

The training will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the vicinity of the Black Eagle Community Center and the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents and visitors can expect to see numerous emergency vehicles and personnel during that time.