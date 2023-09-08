Great Falls library bookmobile kicks off Fall schedule

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library Bookmobile is back in action, beginning its fall schedule on September 5th.

The Bookmobile has been operated by the same woman for the better part of 18 years. Jessica Damyanovich is the Bookmobile coordinator. Not only does she operate the vehicle, but she organizes the schedule and manages the collection of books offered.

“We're just providing the community with a lot of different exposure to different events,” Damyanovich said, “And I think it's amazing what we have going on for programs that are free. So hopefully…people take advantage of that and get to enjoy it.”

Damyanovich started working at the Great Falls Public Library in 2005. She applied for the job because she always had fond memories of going to the library as a child. When the previous Bookmobile driver was preparing to retire, Damyanovich stepped up and took her place.

The current Bookmobile was bought in 2021, and Damyanovich thinks the improvements and updated style have helped attract more people to the service.

The fall schedule for the Bookmobile is always busier than the summer as kids are going back to school. With the recent passing of the Mill Levy, the library has plans to expand its mobile operations.

“With the mill levy passing, there will be an opportunity to add more stops in the future that would probably take place realistically in the new year, maybe late winter, early spring,” Damyanovich said, “So we are looking into adding some more stops within the city limits and we'll have another part time bookmobile driver. So, It’ll be a great thing for Bookmobile service.”

Damyanovich loves the relationships she builds with her job as well as watching young children grow up through the years. She continues to come back year after year because she loves the passion the kids have for reading.

Through the Bookmobile, you can fully check out or return books instead of going all the way to the library. If you do not have a library card, you can sign up for one on the Bookmobile.

“We have a great free service for our county patrons,” Damyanovich said, “You can get online and browse what you want, what you're looking for specifically, and we can bring those items to you. So a lot of people, let's say assisted living, can't get down to the public library. We offer a service to bring items to you and deliver them for free.”

The Bookmobile’s schedule can be found printed out at the library or on their website here: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/community-programs/pages/bookmobile-schedule

The Great Falls Public Library is located at 301 2nd Ave North, Great Falls, Montana 59401