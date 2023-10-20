Hazardous household waste collection event in Great Falls

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division, working with Veolia North America, will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

It will be just south of the Great Falls Police Department at 112 First Street South, and run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Residents can bring in antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more. They will not accept latex-based paint products.

The goal is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste, and they will not accept waste from commercial businesses.

If you have questions or would like more information, call the Environmental Division at 406-727-8390.

