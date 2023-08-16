Head Start registration events coming up

GREAT FALLS — If you are in need of free quality childcare, check out Opportunities, Inc’s “Head Start” event on August 15th at the Holiday Village Mall.

Registration for the Head Start school year will be from 4:30pm until 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 16, just outside the Scheels store. Parents can fill out a Head Start application at the event and be entered into a drawing with two chances to win a $50 Scheels gift card. There will also be toys and snow cones for the children.

Head Start offers childcare from prenatal to age three (Early Head Start) and age three to age five (Head Start) at no cost to qualifying families.

“We’ll have lots of activities set up for the family,” said Dyana Heffernan, Early Head Start education coordinator. “Please come out and join us just to have fun, and if you are interested we’d love to talk to you more about Head Start and the opportunities that we have for children.”

If you can’t make this event but are interested in Head Start, there are other events in August you can attend.



August 22: Open house at Head Start 3:30-5:30pm, 1220 Third Avenue South, apply and decorate a cupcake with CAKE BY CARR.

August 23: 10:00am-12:00pm at HONEY HIPPO CAFÉ, apply and enjoy the indoor playground for free.

August 28: 4:00pm-6:00pm at THE BLACK EAGLE COMMUNITY CENTER for pizza and bowling.

For more information or to see if you qualify, click here to visit the Head Start website.

