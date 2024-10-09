Historic Ohio Barn rebuilt along river bank in Cascade

GREAT FALLS — A 200-year-old barn originally built in Ohio has found a new home on the banks of the Missouri River in Cascade. The barn, which was hand-cut long before power tools existed, was painstakingly salvaged, relocated, and rebuilt by "self contractors" Sheridan & David Woods, and Joe Lynkins, owner of Buckeye Barn Salvage.

Historic Ohio Barn Rebuilt on Cascade Riverbank

David Woods, an airline pilot and retired military veteran, sought out an old barn for his family’s new home.

"She started looking for barns," he shared, referring to his wife. "So, being an airline pilot, I could travel around. I started searching the country for timber frames, and that's where we met Joe and discovered this incredible structure."

For Lynkins, saving historic barns has become a passion. "I enjoy preserving the history of these barns. This barn was hand-cut 200 years ago, and it carries a story within every beam," he explained.

The rough, hand-hewn look of the barn resonated with Woods, who noted, "Back in the day, this type of barn would be considered lower-end craftsmanship. But that rustic quality is exactly what we wanted."

Reusing the barn’s original beams has added an eco-friendly aspect to the project.



Lynkins emphasized, "It’s green. We’re reusing it instead of sending it to a landfill or burning it. Plus, we’re saving history. The bottom portion of the barn up to these top two beams is original, and everything above has been custom-cut and fit."

Although the barn’s structure has been modified, the spirit remains intact.

Woods explained, "The peg, the strip chains, the mortise and tenon joinery – it’s all beautiful craftsmanship. We’re building this for our family; we have no intention of selling it."

David Woods expressed his desire for the barn to become a welcoming spot for fellow veterans. "We’re not wealthy folks from out of state. I served 25 years in the military and retired from the airlines. We’ve saved for over 30 years to make this happen," he shared. "We want to put up a huge American flag and invite veterans to stop by for a picnic and enjoy a piece of our heaven."