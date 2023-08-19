Hundreds of kids participate in 'Back 2 School Blast'

More than 1,500 backpacks were distributed to students in the Great Falls on Friday, August 18th. It was a part of the United Way of Cascade County’s second annual Back To School Blast, an event giving students everything they need to start the school year - and parents didn’t even need to spend a dime.

United Way Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski explained, “I think this is just a really great example of our community coming together. But to have a big event like this, it just means so much because the need in our community is real. We really just want to make this a fun event for everybody.”

A line full of eager children and parents wrapped around the sidewalk outside of the Civic Center, and even more weaved in and out of resource booths throughout the interior of the building.

Scores of boxes filled to the brim with backpacks and school supplies lined one corner of the room. A soon-to-be first grader and her mother looked through a purple backpack with a doodle design. The mom said, “I’m really thankful and grateful that we got to attend this, Tiana is so excited.”

Not only were school supplies given out, but free haircuts, hygiene supplies, free wellness checks, immunizations, and affordable sports physicals were also offered at the event.

Kim explained that the effort was to aid as many students in Great Falls to start the school year off right. “This was our second annual back to school blast. So many community partners came together so that we can have one giant event where kids can get everything they need to be ready to get back to school.”

