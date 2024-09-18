'Jordan’s Pumpkins For A Cause' this year will help Sun River Valley Food Bank

VAUGHN, MT — Jordan Schroeder, a pumpkin farmer with a mission, invites the community to Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause—an annual event that brings people together to support nonprofits.

This year’s event will be on Saturday, September 28th, from 1 to 4 p.m., and the proceeds will benefit the Sun River Valley Food Bank.

Jordan and his father Phil have been growing pumpkins on their farm for over a decade. What began as a simple gardening activity has evolved into a meaningful annual fundraiser.

Preview: Pumpkins For A Cause (2024)

Jordan’s pumpkin journey started 10 years ago when the family found themselves with an abundance of pumpkins.

Instead of letting them go to waste, Jordan brought the extra pumpkins to Quality Life Concepts, where he had received services.

There, he sold the pumpkins, learned valuable life skills, and even donated some of the money back.

“We had too many pumpkins to fit in the van one year,” Phil recalls. “So we said, ‘Hey, let’s invite a few people out and maybe we’ll have a hayride.’ And that’s how it all began.”

10 Years of Helping

Now in its 10th year, Jordan’s pumpkin patch has raised more than $50,000 for nonprofits, thanks to the support of their community.

The Schroeder family has made a strong commitment to ensuring the event is inclusive.

Phil proudly shares that they were able to secure a grant to build a handicap-accessible hayride wagon. “We’ve got a ramp that allows two wheelchairs to be loaded onto the wagon, where they’re secured for a fun hayride.”

Support the Cause

This year’s event will focus on raising funds for the new Sun River Valley Food Bank, which is responding to a growing need in the community. “There seems to be a greater need recently for people who are hungry, and we’re happy to do our part,” says Phil. “It’s a labor of love, and we appreciate the help of everyone who supports us with generous hearts.”

While the event itself only lasts for a day, those who want to contribute can donate throughout October to support the Sun River Valley Food Bank.

A Family-Funded Event

What makes this event even more special is that it is entirely funded by the Schroeder family. 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Sun River Valley Food Bank.

“We love doing it,” Phil says. “It’s something that brings the community together, and we’re grateful for the support we receive.”



Come out to Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch on September 28th to enjoy hayrides, pumpkins, and the opportunity to help those in need. It's a fun and meaningful way to spend the day while supporting a great cause!

The event will be at the Schroeder farm at 87 Meridian Lane a few miles northwest of Vaughn (see map below), and includes free admission and parking, as well as popcorn and hay rides.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.