Military Appreciation Days underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Veterans Day will be observed on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and the Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

The event runs from Thursday, November 9th, through Saturday, November 11th.

The agency says that active duty, retired military, veterans, Guard members and their family members are encouraged to look for a window poster (as seen below) at stores and restaurants.

The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with Military ID):



The Block - 20% off with Military ID

The Wild Hare - 10% off the total bill with Military ID

Enbar - 20% off with Military ID

The Celtic Cowboy - 10% off with Military ID

Tres65 Celebration Studio - 20% off storewide and all bookings for events! Events must be booked within these days.

Candy Masterpiece - 10% off with military ID.

Let’s Play Games & Toys - 10% discount to all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted.

Brush Crazy - 10% off in the studio with Military ID.

Tracy’s Family Diner - 25% off of your bill and a free beer or glass of wine with meal.

Mighty Mo Brewing Company - 20% off dine-in food and drinks with valid ID.

Kaufmans Menswear - 10% off storewide with Military ID

Linda Michaels Salon and Spa and The Man Cave Barber Shop - 25% off all retail, clothing and boutique items with Military ID.

Annie’s Tap House - $1 off per pint with Military ID.

Hoglunds Western Wear - 10% off purchase everyday with Military ID.

VeyPur - Active Military receives 10% discount everyday

Studio Barre - 25% off boutique wide with Military ID

The Blue Rose - 25% off for Military members.

BigHorn Outdoor Specialists - 20% Off a Single Pair of Darn Tough Socks - Limit one per customer, ID required

Clark and Lewie’s - 10% discount on meals with Military ID

Life in Bloom - 20% off with Military ID

Other businesses may also be offering specials – look for the poster in the window.

