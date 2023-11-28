Bikers For Kids In Need needs some 'Secret Santas'

GREAT FALLS — Bikers For Kids In Need is a Great Falls non-profit organization, comprised of 10 motorcycle clubs in Cascade County.

Each holiday season the organization promotes its mission to serve underprivileged students in the Great Falls Public School system.

At a recent event, more than 250 families of GFPS students signed up to participate in the program. The organization made the tough decision to cut the total down to 75 and more than half have been adopted between the club and community members.

Bikers For Kids In Need has a Christmas tree located at Go! Calendars, Toys, & Games in Holiday Village Mall. Adorning the branches are cards with the name, age, gender, and gift request for the student.

It's easy to participate - visit the store, choose a tag, write your name and contact and submit it to the store clerk.

Following your choice from the tree, the organization asks that you purchase and wrap the gifts, and then take them to Holiday Village Mall before December 13th.

The club will then organize the gifts according to the recipient and each of the 10 participating groups will deliver them to the families.

Gift requests vary according to the needs of the family and individual.

"We have people asking for diapers for infants. We have people asking for hygiene products for their kids. We have people asking for winter clothes for their kids. Rarely is there a toy on the list. That must tell you something that we're trying to fill absolutely every one of these tags," explained Pam Howard, president of Bikers For Kids In Need.

Bikers For Kids In Need will have a booth at the Great Falls Christmas Stroll promoting its charity efforts.

Holiday Village Mall is located at 1200 Avenue South in Great Falls, the stores open at 11 a.m.

The deadline to participate is December 13, 2023; click here to visit the group's Facebook page.

