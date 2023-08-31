Great Falls man who died in crash has been identified

(UPDATE, 2:07 pm) Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Dustin Allen Keith as the man who died.

Slaughter said that Keith was placed on life-sustaining machines at Benefis, but was declared dead at 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff also noted that manner of death was accidental, and that family members have been notified.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 9:47 am) A motorcyclist died after colliding with a calf in Cascade County on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

It happened at about 2 a.m. near mile marker 4.2 of McIver Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol report states that the motorcycle hit the calf in the middle of the road, causing the driver to lose control. The motorcycle rolled onto its right side, skidded across the westbound lane, and into the north-side ditch.

The driver was taken to Benefis Health System hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

According to the MHP report, the man was not wearing a helmet, and impaired driving and/or excessive speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The name of the 31-year old man from Great Falls has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

