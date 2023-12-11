Musician performs Christmas album in Belt

BELT — Local musician Steve Olson is back for his fifth annual performance of his Christmas album at the Belt Performing Arts Center.

It is always exciting when a musician gets to come back to their hometown to perform. For CMR orchestra teacher Steve Olson, it is no different.

“I grew up in this area, went to high school in Belt,” Steve Olson, Orchestra Director of the Steve Olson Orchestra said, “And so it’s really fun being back in Belt to do this show every year.”

The orchestra is performing Olson’s “Merry Christmas from Great Falls, Montana” album, which came together when his coworker, Joel Corda, suggested he arrange a Christmas album. Corda continued to suggest it until it finally became a reality.

“I finally locked myself away and said, ‘just write’,” Olson said, “And I did, and low and behold we created a Christmas album, which is really fun.”

What resulted was an album arranged by Olson featuring both holiday classics and unique pieces of music.

While the original recording and arrangements for the album were meant for a full orchestra, Olson performs it with a much smaller group, consisting of a few strings and woodwind players, many of whom are his students at CMR, himself at piano, and Corda singing.

“The community members and the high school musicians that play in the group, none of us could do it without them, especially myself,” Olson said, “And it’s just so wonderful to be able to work with amazing people and get to share the music with the community every year.”

Olson also spearheaded the Steve Olson Orchestra Scholarship, which is for high school students and managed by the Great Falls Foundation. Even with this long list of service, Olson goes above and beyond. Part of the ticket price for the concerts this weekend included bringing food to donate to the Belt Food Bank.

“Well, we really appreciate the cooperation with the theater too, and with everybody in town,” Marylin Enderson, who works with the food bank said.

Belt Performing Arts Center: https://www.beltperformingartscenter.com/season-series-23-24

TRENDING :

Steve Olson Scholarship:

Belt Food Bank: Located in the back room of the Belt Methodist Church. Call Enderson at (406) 590 4141

