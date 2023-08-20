Neighborhood Council 3 hosts Summer Celebration

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 hosted the second annual “Summer Celebration” Saturday afternoon at Jaycee Park.

An opportunity for neighbors to get out and socialize, the Summer Celebration is a free community building event that works to say thank you to the great people of the community. The event had live music by Joe Ryan Acoustics, an ice cream truck, a bouncy house, and a face painter for kids.

The event was free to the public, paid for by sponsors including Ace Hardware, Benski Towing, Eklund’s Appliance and Mattress, Flawless Auto Body, Jakers, NeighborWorks, and Westgate Repair.

“Putting events together such as this is very beneficial to our community,” Garri Mauch, Neighborhood Council 3 delegate, said, “People can come out and mingle and speak to one another, they’re able to bring any concerns that they have to the neighborhood council also during this time.”

Each of the nine neighborhood councils have five elected representatives who work together as an advisory body to the city government. They hold meetings at 6:30pm on the first Thursday of every month while school is in session at Riverview Elementary School.

“We’re a voice for our community, so if you come to our meetings with any concerns whatsoever, that’s what we do, we’re here to help and inform the city of what’s going on in Neighborhood Council 3,” Mauch said.

If you cannot make a meeting in person, the council livestreams their meetings on Facebook.

Click here to learn more about the city's Neighborhood Councils.