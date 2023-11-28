No injuries in fire at Great Falls Rescue Mission

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters arrived at 3:27 pm and found that all occupants had evacuated the building and light smoke was coming from the basement.

The crew on Engine 1 entered the building and found a small fire in a basement storage room. Engine 1 extinguished the fire at 3:32 pm.

The fire was found to have started in a unit called the Bug Zapper, which is used to sterilize new occupant's clothes and belongings.

The fire was contained to the storage room. There is minor smoke damage in other rooms in the basement.

The upstairs of the building was not involved in the fire, and the Women's Rescue Mission's occupants can return to this portion of the building.

(1st REPORT, 4:28pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Great Falls Rescue Mission in the vicinity of Second Avenue South and Third Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue told MTN News that the fire was quickly contained to one room, and it has now been extinguished.

Some residents will be temporarily housed at the Rescue Mission's nearby Cameron Family Center due to smoke damage.

There are no reports of any injuries. There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.