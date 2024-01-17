No school in Cascade on Wednesday due to threat

GREAT FALLS — There will be no classes at Cascade Public Schools on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

School officials said that a bomb threat was received via email at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, all classes and school-related events and activities for Wednesday have been canceled.

School officials said in a news release: "While the threat level appears to be low and not immediate, we are not taking any chances and want to exercise caution until the authorities can clear the building of any posed threat."

