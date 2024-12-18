Power outage affecting customers in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — A power outage is affecting hundreds of customers in Cascade County on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The outage appears to centered in and around the Black Eagle area and far north side of Great Falls, and is affecting at least 480 customers as of 3:40 p.m. according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

There are also smaller outages reported in the Gibson Flats area and near Belt.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause of the outage, but the powerful winds throughout the day are a likely cause.

