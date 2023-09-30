Prairie Water Company announces temporary service reduction

GREAT FALLS — Prairie Water Company announced that it is temporarily decreasing its service area.

The company said in a Facebook post: "It is with our sincerest apologies, but due to unfortunate circumstances and only having two full time drivers, we must decrease our service area. We are still looking for drivers. When able, will re-evaluate service in those areas."

Areas that are temporarily not being serviced:



Cascade

Ulm

Anything past Vaughn exit

McIver Road past Collins Road

N. Manchester Road past Manchester Lateral

Sun View Lane

Lower RIver Road past Franklin Avenue

Golden Valley Loop

North of Vinyard Road where 6 St NW intersects

Highway 87 past Embry Lane

For more information, visit the website, or call 406-727-7881.

