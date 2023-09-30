Prairie Water Company announces temporary service reduction

GREAT FALLS — Prairie Water Company announced that it is temporarily decreasing its service area.
The company said in a Facebook post: "It is with our sincerest apologies, but due to unfortunate circumstances and only having two full time drivers, we must decrease our service area. We are still looking for drivers. When able, will re-evaluate service in those areas."
Areas that are temporarily not being serviced:
- Cascade
- Ulm
- Anything past Vaughn exit
- McIver Road past Collins Road
- N. Manchester Road past Manchester Lateral
- Sun View Lane
- Lower RIver Road past Franklin Avenue
- Golden Valley Loop
- North of Vinyard Road where 6 St NW intersects
- Highway 87 past Embry Lane
For more information, visit the website, or call 406-727-7881.
