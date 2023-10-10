Great Falls-Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a Public Safety Levy forum

GREAT FALLS — With the November election less than a month away, the Great Falls Cascade County Crimestoppers are holding another forum for the public safety levy that will be on the ballot.

The Crimestoppers are a nonprofit made up of a volunteer board of residents throughout Cascade County. Coordinated through the sheriff’s office, they help catch criminals in the community. This forum will be their last event regarding the levy before the vote on November seventh.

“We wanted to be part of an opportunity to give the public another chance to hear directly from city officials about the levy and then to also have the opportunity to ask them questions,” Sandra Guynn, President of Great Falls Cascade County Crimestoppers said.

The levy - in the amount of $13.6M - is designed to increase funding for police, fire, legal, and court-related issues. The City of Great Falls has a "frequently asked questions" website about the levy (link).

Regardless of your opinion on the levy, the Crimestoppers still want you to attend the forum.

“Our feeling is, is that regardless of how someone votes for the levy or if they're even going to vote at all, at least be educated about it, because regardless of which way the vote goes, this city is going to be affected,” Guynn said, “Crime has increased in our community. There is no doubt about that. And so whether it passes or not, it is going to affect all of us.”

The previous forum the Crimestoppers held focused on the impact crime had on the youth in the community. This forum will focus on how crime has affected community businesses.

“The title of the program is Community Safety: Good for Our Community, Good for Our Businesses,” Guynn said, “And we do have for sure Kelly Pierce coming and she is the executive director of the Business Improvement District, which is downtown. So she will be coming to talk about how crime has affected the downtown area.”

The forum will take place Tuesday, October 10th, starting at 6:00 P.M. at the Alliance For Youth Marshall Family Hall (3220 11th Avenue South).

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch via Facebook Live on the Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers Facebook page.

For more information, contact Sandra at 406-836-7081, or guynn6@gmail.com.