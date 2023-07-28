Registration open for canning classes in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Registration is open for the Cascade County MSU extension office's fall canning classes.

There will be six classes, one each Tuesday for six weeks starting August 22. The first class will give you an overview of food preservation and the other classes will allow you to practice canning different foods.

Dates:

8/22 - Basics of Canning* - FREE!

8/29 - Vegetables and Freezing (pressure canning) $15

9/5 - Pickles and Salsa (water bath canning) $15

9/12 - Jams and Jellies (water bath canning) $15

9/19 - Meats and Dehydration (pressure canning) $15

10/3 - Fermentation $15

Topics: Pressure canning, waterbath canning, and fermentation!

Time: 6PM to 9PM

Cost: $15 per class, or $60 for all six

Location: 3300 3rd Street NE #9, Great Falls, MT

"Our grandmothers will say 'Oh, I remember being in the kitchen and canning' and then it kind of skips a generation and the next generation is very interested in what used to happen in the kitchen," said Katrin Finch, Cascade County Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent. "Right now, I would say the trend is home food preservation is really gaining popularity. I think there are a lot of reasons for that. One, of course, that generational aspect ,but also more people are concerned with where their food is coming from and how it's getting to their table."

For more information, call 406-454-6980, click here, or email katrin.finch@montana.edu.



