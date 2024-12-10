Search continues at Cascade County landfill for missing Conrad woman

GREAT FALLS — The search for 46-year old Alicia Wood continues at the High Plains Landfill several miles northeast of Great Falls. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said during a news conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, that Wood was reported missing on November 30; the reporting party said that she had last been seen on November 22.

Wood's car - a 2005 black Cadillac - was found on November 27 between Brady and Conrad and impounded. Conrad police officers found blood inside the car. Conrad Police Chief Cory Smith asked the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to assist with the investigation.

Slaughter said at the news conference that a "person of interest" was taken into custody on an unrelated charge of probation violation in connection with Wood’s disappearance. The name of the person has not been released at this point.

The investigation led them to the county landfill near Floweree in Cascade County, operated by Republic Services.

DCI has taken the role of lead investigating agency, with DCI agents supervising the search.

A search zone the size of about three football fields was established at the landfill, and scores of people wearing protective gear have been sifting through the debris for any evidence.

On Tuesday, December 10, Slaughter said that aerial drones have been flying overhead to obtain a “birds-eye view” of any potential evidence. That also means certified pilots flying them. These drones were provided by the Great Falls Police Community Foundation.

Slaughter also noted that “Sonny and his team with HL Ventures have Been operating their excavator nonstop,” adding that the excavation is going very fast considering how big the area is. He added that Les Payne and his Cascade County Public Works has been running two front-end loaders all day, every day, assisted by a bulldozer from Republic Services.

Several people have asked if cadaver dogs have been brought in to assist with the search. Slaughter replied that the area is too dangerous for the dogs, as there are sharps and medical waste in the pile, along with chemicals that could harm them.

Slaughter noted that his agency is working in partnership with DCI because the Sheriff's Office is responsible for Coroner duties in Cascade County. In the event Alicia is found deceased, the Sheriff's Office "will play an integral role in the investigation."

He added: "Please send your prayers to Alicia’s family and friends, and all of the amazing heroes working so hard to find her, and those supporting those efforts. We cannot express enough how grateful we are for the immense state-wide support we’re receiving."

If you have information about Alicia Wood’s disappearance, you’re asked to call the Division of Criminal Investigation at 406-444-3874, or email contactdci@mt.gov.



Among the agencies assisting with the investigation, according to Sheriff Slaughter:



