(UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.) Police are searching for Wayne Hunt in and around the Missouri River south of the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South) along Lower River Road.

Video from the scene:

Search in and along river for missing Great Falls man

A person spotted Hunt's van at a pullout earlier in the day and notified police; Hunt was not with the vehicle and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The Cascade County Search & Rescue team launched boats to search for Hunt in the river and along the banks.

David Sherman

The GFPD is not requesting assistance from the public at this point, saying that "anyone coming to the river to help will only hinder the effort of law enforcement and CCSAR volunteers."

They ask that people continue to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see Hunt or have any information about his location or activities.

We will update you as we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 11:15 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in finding Wayne Hunt, 83 years old, who was last seen on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The GFPD says Hunt was last seen driving away from his residence in the 700 block of 32nd Avenue NE at about 7:30 a.m, and was headed to Walmart at 701 Smelter Avenue NE.

He was driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van with Montana license plate 2-76346B.

Hunt is 5'7" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was wearing khaki pants and a gray or black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Hunt's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.