Spoon Craftsman hiding in Cascade

CASCADE — Craftsmen come in all forms of life - this one comes in the shape of a spoon. Well, here in Cascade, we have Mike Bercusa, a small business owner, craftsmen, teacher, father and a friend, along with keeping an eye on 25 chickens and two beautiful children.

Mike stays busy making spoons, tending his garden, canning and homeschooling his daughter, as well as keeping an eye on his son as he crawls across the floor.

Bercusa explained, "When we first bought the property, there was a lot more trees on our plot, and we had a forester come out and talk to us about how to manage a fire better. And one of the things that she suggested we do is remove all of the the juniper that grows kind of down low and then also thinned out some of the Ponderosa pine that we have."

He continued, "I started doing that and as I was doing that, I started noticing some of the juniper wood was just really gorgeous. Had a really tight grain to it, had two different colors to it that just really look nice. And I started thinking about how I could use that wood to make, you know, some sort of material item and, spoons is what I settled on. And I just kind of started figuring out how to do it."

Click here to visit his website.