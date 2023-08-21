GREAT FALLS — With elk hunting season quickly approaching, Chad and Marsha Schearer thought it would be a great idea to host an elk seminar to benefit the Cascade County Sheriff's Legacy Foundation.

The seminar included Schearer showing how to call elk up close when hunting, as well as how to do calls for other commonly hunted animals.

Sportsman's Night event raises money for Sheriff's Legacy Foundation

Proceeds will support the Sheriff's Office by supplying new equipment and training to keep the students of Cascade County safe in our schools, according to the Foundation. The event was hosted at the Heritage Baptist Church in Great Falls.

“What we’re doing is we’re raising money for additional training and we’re raising money for equipment,” Chad Schearer, host of Shoot Straight TV, said, “because in case there is ever a school lockdown and law enforcement need to breach those doors, they need the proper equipment, and Sheriff Slaughter has studied several cases across the United States and he wants to be prepared in Cascade County.”

The event included a barbecue dinner, door prizes, and raffles, all which benefit the foundation.

“Right now, our most precious resource in our community is our children,” Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, “and as law enforcement and schools it is our job to do everything we can to protect them in that environment, make them have a safe environment, also to protect the rest of the public as well.”

MTN News Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter

“If they can only take one thing away from this fundraiser, it is the importance of supporting our local sheriff,” Schearer said.

The best way to support is through the nonprofit Cascade County Sheriff’s Legacy Foundation. Created in 2019, it serves to support the Sheriffs budget.

Safety is a top priority for both students and hunters alike, and thanks to this fundraiser, both can be as safe as they can possibly be in the coming months.

To learn more about the Sheriffs Legacy Foundation, you can visit the website, or call 406-454-6820

