Staying warm in Great Falls during sub-zero temps

GREAT FALLS — As sub-zero temperatures settle in across Great Falls and the region, the Cascade City-County Health Department is offering information about several places where people can stay warm.

The CCHD said in a Facebook post:

Do you know of someone with no place to go to escape the cold? Please let them know about these locations!

City-County Health Dept., 115 4th St S, Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

The Angel Room at St. Vincent de Paul, 426 Central Ave W, Sun-Wed 10am-3pm

Great Falls Public Library, 301 2nd Ave N, Mon 12pm-6pm, Tues-Thur 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-6pm

First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave N, Daily 5:30pm-9:30pm

Alliance for Youth, Ages 13-20, 3220 11th Ave S, Mon-Fri 1pm-7pm

Great Falls Rescue Mission, 408 2nd Ave S (Cameron Family Center), 326 2nd Ave S (Men's Shelter), 317 2nd Ave S (Women's Shelter): Cold Weather Services are in effect when the weather feels like 32 degrees or below from 10pm-7am. Cold Weather Services at the Cameron Family Center begin at dinner at 5:30pm through breakfast at 8am. During the day, if the weather is extremely cold and the feels like temperature drops below 15 degrees, individuals may remain inside the building as long as they maintain a respectful attitude, follow the rules and check in any bags with the front desk. If individuals choose to leave the building after breakfast then they may return at 10:00pm. Please stay warm and safe!!

People are also encouraged to check on friends and neighbors, particularly elderly and those who have mobility or other medical issues, to ensure they are safe.

