A new playground in Stockett

The community of Stockett southeast of Great Falls officially unveiled a new playground on Friday.

The effort took more than two years of crowdsourced funding, spearheaded by the town’s children.

“They really wanted a slide, that was the whole thing that started this,” says Linnea Bucher, a mother and resident of Stockett.

So the kids started a lemonade stand top begin collecting money.

Once word got out donations poured in from everywhere.



Before, the park had a jungle gym, outdated swing set, and a newly placed basketball court.

This addition gives the town a much needed upgrade.

Bucher says she hopes to continue raising money to upgrade the play structures in Sand Coulee and Tracy as well.

The town of Stockett water department donated the land for the park and also oversees maintenance on both the land and structure.

“It gives them imagination, and they want to go outside, to play at the park,” says Bucher.

