Students learn about forestry, ecology, and more

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Montana Envirothon, where students learned about foresty, soils, aquatic ecology, and more. Envirothon is an annual event organized by the Cascade Conservation District to challenge youth in a competition involving Range, Soils, Aquatics, Wildlife, and Forestry. The competition involves a written test along with an oral presentation to solve a current issue.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:26:31-04
