Registration is open for 'Back 2 School Blast' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The United Way of Cascade County is encouraging parents in Great Falls and Cascade County to register their kids for the organization's second-annual Back 2 School Blast.

It will be held August 18 at the Great Falls Civic Center. Kids who are pre-registered will get in at 11 a.m. Everyone else will be allowed in at noon. The event will run until 4 p.m.

The hope for the 2023 event is to give out at least 1,200 backpacks

Free haircuts and hygiene supplies, free wellness checks and immunizations, and affordable sports physicals will also be offered at the event.

"We ask that kids pre-register now because then we can find that perfect backpack for them; so if they're young or if they're a boy or a girl we can make sure to have the supplies that they need," said Kim Skornogoski, spokesperson for United Way of Cascade County.

If you don't have a kid or don't want to register your child but would like to help other kids, you can donate $50 to sponsor a child.

Volunteers are also needed to help at the event; click here if you would like to help.