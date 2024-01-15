Town of Cascade is investigating water supply

GREAT FALLS — The town of Cascade is asking residents to not drink water from the town supply as Public Works staff investigate what it calls "problems."

A woman told KRTV: "Many homeowners complaining about foul tasting and smelling water; think starting fluid."

On Sunday evening, town officials said it had received reports of "water problems," but did not elaborate. A short time later, a social media post said:

At this time, the public works department is asking that you don't drink the water, which is STRICTLY PRECAUTIONARY. We are diligently working to figure out what is going on and why it is very sporadic as to who is affected.

Town officials said that using the water for washing and bathing is fine.

At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, the following information was released:

Water system update: Last night, the water source was isolated and switched to a different one. (The town has 3). The system was then flushed. Asking people to not drink the water was PRECAUTIONARY, and not an emergency measure.

Cascade is about halfway between Great Falls and Wolf Creek.

We will update you if we get more information.

