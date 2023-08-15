Truck gets stuck under railroad crossing

A semi truck got stuck when the driver tried to get underneath an overhead railroad crossing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
It happened on Rainbow Dam Road that runs along the north side of the Missouri River.
At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the extent of any damage to either the truck or the railroad crossing.
We will update you if we get more information.
