Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsGreat Falls - Cascade County

Actions

Truck gets stuck under railroad crossing

Truck stuck under overpass in Great Falls (August 15, 2023)
McKenna Holman - MTN News
Truck stuck under overpass in Great Falls (August 15, 2023)
Truck stuck under overpass in Great Falls (August 15, 2023)
Truck stuck under overpass in Great Falls (August 15, 2023)
stuck truck map.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 17:09:11-04

A semi truck got stuck when the driver tried to get underneath an overhead railroad crossing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

It happened on Rainbow Dam Road that runs along the north side of the Missouri River.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the extent of any damage to either the truck or the railroad crossing.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

stuck truck map.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!