United Way of Cascade County launches fundraising campaign

Posted at 6:52 PM, Sep 09, 2023
GREAT FALLS — United Way of Cascade County kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talked with several members of United Way and fellow non-profits to discuss the importance of this event.

For more information, or to donate, visit their website: https://www.uwccmt.org/

