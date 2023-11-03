Valley Vendor Fair in Sun River on Saturday

SUN RIVER — Paul Sanchez: It's that time of year to head to Sun River and check out all the handmade crafts and gifts from local artisans and crafters at the Valley Vendor Fair.

Karen Sauke: The local ones have made are doing the sublimation, custom sublimation on tumblers, glass, glass, water bottles, jewelry. The fresh greens are a local valley gal that's doing those the artificial wreaths are by a local gal and as you can see, the Cats and the Griz are covered very well.

Paul Sanchez: There are so many wonderful items you can use as a stocking stuffer or a gift for every member of the family.

Karen Sauke: Because I think the quality of the products is great. There's a wide variety. A little bit to please everyone. And we've got some very talented artisans and crafters here in the Sun River Valley.

Paul Sanchez: So load up your family on Saturday and head to Sun River and get started on your holiday shopping.

