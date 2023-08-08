Vaughn family grows and distributes flowers in the community

Third Day Family Farms is a flower farm in Vaughn run by Jason and Virginia Daugherty and their five kids. The Daughertys began the flower farm five years ago and now has about half an acre in production.

Virginia said she attributes most of their success to simply word-of-mouth marketing.

“Every year it seems like we've increased our market,” said Virginia. “Social media is great and helps a lot, but I really think word-of-mouth has been such a blessing.”

Virginia said this has always been somewhat of a dream of hers to be able to do something with nature that the whole family could be involved in.

“At the beginning, we started with basically just florists and the farmer’s market,” she explained. “And we've now started selling at 2J’s, the grocery market in town, and we sell at Brickhouse Bakery, and we've also developed a subscription member business.”

Being a locally grown and cut flower farm, they do not ship out deliveries; however, people can sign up for a subscription on their website and then receive weekly or biweekly floral deliveries when available.

“Our subscription sales usually start where they can sign up for that at the end of March [for] our summer flowers and then our tulip subscription sales will open in October and usually they go until they are either sold out or until January, because that’s when the tulips start blooming,” said Virginia.

Over the last five years of running Third Day Family Farms, they have really seen how it connects them more with the community and as a family.

“It’s been neat to see the business grow, and the more people take notice of it,” said Jason. “And the people we've met because of it, so it's been neat to see it all grow and come together.”

“I think it's developed a good work ethic in our children as well. I mean, sure, we try to have them do household chores, but this is good to get their body moving and to understand just the process, you know, from a seed all the way to a flower and that they helped it grow,” said Virginia.

