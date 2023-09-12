VAUGHN — The Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department hosted a huckleberry pancake dinner to raise money for the fire department and remember those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Vaughn Fire Department hosts pancake dinner and fundraiser

“Normally it’s more of a remembrance day than a work day,” said Kenneth Hanks, Assistant Chief for the Vaughn Fire Department. “We get recognized for our contribution to our community, and we can recognize other members of the first responder’s community also.”

The pancakes were huckleberry pancakes, which came from fourth and fifth graders at the Vaughn school who earlier this year helped pass a bill that made the huckleberry the official state fruit of Montana.

Some of these students were at the dinner, working as greeters and table cleaners.

The dinner was pay what you want, and all proceeds went to the fire department. There was also a silent auction where attendees could bid on everything from religious paintings to taxidermized deer heads.

The pancake dinner was a great way to bring the community together, raise money for the fire department, and remember those who were killed on that tragic day 22 years ago.