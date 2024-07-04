The Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department will host a fundraising event on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

It will be from noon until 5pm at 360 Post Avenue in Vaughn.

Tickets are just $10 and include your choice of burgers or hot dogs; salad, chips, desert, drink, and entry into a raffle.



All proceeds will benefit the department. For more information, call 406-403-8774.



THURSDAY JULY 4: The annual Independence Day Parade in downtown Great Falls begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). As a safety precaution, everyone is reminded to remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route, and to not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

THURSDAY JULY 4: Downtown Great Falls will host a “4th of July Hootenanny” featuring live music from country music star Rodney Atkins. The event runs from 1pm until 5pm at and around the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. The street festival will shut down several blocks of downtown. Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. For more information, contact tianna@enbarmt.com.

4th of July Hootenanny

THURSDAY JULY 4: The People's Park & Recreation Foundation will present the community fireworks display. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central and Sixthth Street) and will begin at around 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.