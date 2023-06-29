VIDEO: Grizzly bears run through Ulm neighborhood

Quite a sight for people in Ulm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as four grizzly bears ran through a neighborhood.

Zach Kingsley shared the video (above) that he shot along Ponderosa Drive.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks sent a bear management specialist to the area to investigate.

FWP confirmed to KRTV that it was a sow grizzly and three cubs.

At this point, there are no reports of any direct human encounters with the bears.

Ulm is about 11 miles southwest of Great Falls.

Reporter McKenna Holman is in Ulm today to get more details, and we will keep you updated.

