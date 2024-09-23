Viewer photos: moose in Great Falls

A moose was spotted roaming around the Fox Farm neighborhood in southwest Great Falls on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Dana Delaney and Ana Maria Pena shared photos of the moose with KRTV.

Moose can be found across many parts of Montana, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

Donna Delaney

Moose occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance often cause curious people to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

Great Falls Park & Recreation notes: "Please be aware of your surroundings at all times and if you see the moose do not engage."

The Montana Field Guide says: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."

