When can fireworks be sold in Great Falls and in Cascade County?

GREAT FALLS — Firework stands are beginning to pop up in and around Great Falls, but not all of them are allowed to open yet.

“In the county you can sell from the 24th of June all the way to the 5th (of July),” said Sean Allen, assistant coach for the CMR High School Wrestling Team. “If you’re inside the city limits you’re only allowed to sell between the 2nd and 5th.”

Set up just outside the Halftime Bar & Casino along Northwest Bypass, you might think Shane Maurer’s stands cannot open until July 2nd, but Halftime’s parking lot is technically county land.

“It’s just a little track of old county land that gets taken advantage of,” Allen said, “So it’s pretty nice, where you’re kind of in the city, but you’re definitely not, based off of where the lines are drawn kind of thing.”

The bar gives Maurer permission to use the area of land every summer.

“Our corporation is very generous when it comes to helping out local sports,” said Halftime manager Robyn Roberts.



Helping local sports is exactly what Maurer does. The fireworks stand raises money for the Rustler Wrestling Club, a youth club for ages four to 18 that works as a feeder program for the CMR High School wrestling team.

Maurer also has a new additional stand right next to his Rustler Stand, where the proceeds and 50/50 raffle tickets will also help fund more local sports.

“As long as I’ve worked at this stand now you see a lot of the same people year after year,” Allen said, “And then as you get going you see people that have been out of town and then they come back and they’re drawn to the stand because it has an affiliation with Rustler Wrestling, so it’s pretty awesome.”



From the City of Great Falls website: